DELPHOS
— After trailing for most of the game, Lincolnview had fought back to
tie the Lady Blue Jays in the fourth quarter of a non-conference game at
Delphos St. John’s on Tuesday night.
DELPHOS
— New Bremen’s girls basketball team is young, like Jefferson’s — both
have only two seniors — but they have a bit more length.
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court:
LIMA
— The LCC Thunderbird Invitational is a great gauge to see where
wrestlers are at individually every season before they get into
tournament time.
LIMA — Timothy E. Glasco Sr., 47, of Lima passed peacefully Thursday at St. Rita's Medical Center.
DELPHOS — The Delphos Livestock 4-H Club will hold its fist meeting
for the 2017 year at 2 p.m. on Feb. 5 at St. John’s Ministry Center.
