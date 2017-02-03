Login
Friday, February 03, 2017
    
  • Lady ‘Cats hold on versus Lancers in NWC
  • Meeker, Gay new members of Trine U athletics
  • Jays use 4th-quarter spurt to get by Lancers
  • Cardinals use length and balance to down Lady ’Cats
    
  • Timothy E. Glasco Sr.

    Timothy E. Glasco Sr.

    LIMA — Timothy E. Glasco Sr., 47, of Lima passed peacefully Thursday at St. Rita's Medical Center.
  • Ohio College Basketball Roundup

    YOUNGSTOWN — Jalen Hayes had 21 points and Isaiah Brock added 16 with 18 rebounds as Oakland routed Youngstown State 90-76 on Thursday night.
