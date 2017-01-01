Login
Sunday, January 01, 2017
  • Knights’ late rally stuns Jays

    DELPHOS — It’s pretty safe to say that nobody saw this coming.
  • Free throws a winner for Big Green

    OTTOVILLE — Free throws are crucial in any basketball game, and there is no better example than the contest between Lincolnview and Ottoville at Ottoville High School Friday evening.
  • Looking back on 2016 — Oct-Dec.

    Oct. 1 – Sara Fitch was crowned 2016 Jefferson High School Homecoming Queen. Fitch was escorted by Homecoming King Jace Stockwell during the Homecoming football game.
  • Third-quarter surge lifts Lady Jays past Van Wert

    DELPHOS — The St. John’s Lady Jays held Van Wert without a point for nearly an entire quarter of basketball at Robert A. Arnzen Gymnasium on Thursday night and used a 15-0 run during the second and third quarters to take control in an eventual 46-35 win.
    
  • Delphos Police reports

    Delphos Police reports
    DELPHOS — On Dec. 23, officers were sent to the 200 block of North Bredeick Street in reference to an unwanted guest.
  • The patience of Job — or Browns’ fans

    Merry Christmas to all the Cleveland Browns’ fans who suffered patiently — or impatiently, whatever the case may be — for their first win of the 2016 campaign.
  • Erma O. Wehri Morman

    Erma O. Wehri Morman

    KALIDA — Erma O. Wehri Morman, 95, of Kalida went home to be with our Lord at 5:45 a.m. Saturday at her residence surrounded by her family.
  • Van Wert man critical after rollover crash

    Van Wert man critical after rollover crash
    DELPHOS — A Van Wert man is in critical condition in the ICU at St. Rita’s Medical Center following a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred Thursday evening on U.S. 30 at Buettner Road.
  • From the Thrift Shop

    From the Thrift Shop
    Lots of people took advantage of the warmer weather and spent their time taking down outside Christmas decorations this week. Some even took down all the inside decorations, packed away the tree or set it to the curb and hung up the new calendar.
