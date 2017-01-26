OTTOVILLE — Ottoville High School will crown its 2017 Homecoming king and
queen during Friday night’s varsity game against Fort Jennings.
FORT JENNINGS — On March 27, the world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will
perform a one-night show at the historic Memorial Hall in Fort Jennings.
DELPHOS
- The Delphos Jefferson Lady Wildcats put forth one of their best
efforts Tuesday night but visiting Wayne Trace proved to be too much as
the Raiders held on for a 64-58 victory in non-league girls basketball
action.
LIMA — Thomas William Warnement II, 50, of Lima, entered into rest Thursday.
