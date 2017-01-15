Login
Signup
Sunday, January 15, 2017
  • St. John’s mini-cheerleaders
    The St. John’s varsity and reserve basketball cheerleaders held a Mini-Cheer camp for 66 grade-school girls Saturday afternoon.
  • Kreeger paces Jays by Indians

    DELPHOS — Having success during the long scholastic basketball season means having to win games in a variety of ways.
  • Lady Jays down Bearcats

    SPENCERVILLE — St. John’s got the lead from the start in its Saturday afternoon girls basketball tilt at Spencerville High School.
  • Girls Scout Cookie sales underway!
    Girl Scouts of Western Ohio are celebrating the 100th season of Girl Scouts selling cookies.
    
  • St. John’s mini-cheerleaders
  • Kreeger paces Jays by Indians
  • Lady Jays down Bearcats
  • Girls Scout Cookie sales underway!
    
PreviousPlayPauseNext
Vertical thumbnails||#CCCCCC||#A22425|| font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; ||ctl00_body_ctl19_rrThumbnails18||ctl00_body_ctl19_rrFullSizePhotos18||imgStartRotator18||imgStopRotator18||115||||True||No related video||,|,|,|,||False||201464,0|201461,1|201460,2|201435,3||18

  • Van Wert County Fair earns 2 awards

    Van Wert County Fair earns 2 awards
    VAN WERT — Last weekend, members of the Van Wert County Fair Board received two awards at the annual Ohio Fair Managers Association Convention that was held at the Columbus Convention Center.
More News Stories
More Sports Stories

  • Denise Brown

    Denise Brown

    MIDDLE POINT — Denise Brown, 47, of Middle Point passed away on Sunday at Van Wert County Hospital.

More Obituaries Stories
An image.

  • Icy roadways cause crashes

    Icy roadways cause crashes
    DELPHOS — Police were busy Wednesday morning after a dip in temperatures left icy patches on roadways.
More Court-Police Reports Stories
An image.

  • Fine! It’s done!

    So this whole putting away Christmas decorations has taken on a life of its own.
More Opinion Stories
An image.

  • St. John’s mini-cheerleaders

    St. John’s mini-cheerleaders
    The St. John’s varsity and reserve basketball cheerleaders held a Mini-Cheer camp for 66 grade-school girls Saturday afternoon.
More Community News Stories
An image.

  • Thousands rally to resist Republican health law repeal drive

    WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Thousands of people showed up in freezing temperatures on Sunday in Michigan to hear Sen. Bernie Sanders denounce Republican efforts to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law, one of dozens of rallies Democrats staged across the country to highlight opposition.
More State-World News Stories
An image.
More State-World Sports Stories

Broadcast live streaming video on Ustream
TUMC Candy Makers
H.G. Violet Equip. - Woods
Delphos, Ohio
A promotional video from the City of Delphos with H.G. Violet Equipment ad.
Mobile Computer Lab
Vantage - Training Ohio Workforce
Jefferson Flags

Delphos Herald Affiliates
Ada Herald | Dearborn County Register | Eagle Print | Falmouth Outlook | Iron County Reporter
 | Monroe County Beacon | Ohio County News | Paulding Progress | Putnam County Sentinel | Rising Sun Recorder | Star Gazette | The Business Journal | The Harrison Journal | The Journal Press | Times Bulletin | Vilas County News-Review | Waushara Argus | Life

Information published on this site is not for republication in print or web media without the expressed written consent of Delphos Herald.


© 2017 DHI Media, Inc.