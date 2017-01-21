Login
Saturday, January 21, 2017
    
  • Lady Green holds off Minster
  • Kiwanis applaud community support of Splash Pad
  • Mueller teaching lost art at center
  • Wildcats down Bulldogs by 20
    
  • New treatment for opioid addiction finds surprising success

    New treatment for opioid addiction finds surprising success
    VAN WERT — Keith Turvy, executive director for The Tri-County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, Mental Health and Service Board, recently reported that a new drug called Vivitrol appears to be having very positive effects in the treatment of heroin addiction.
  • We cannot walk alone

    I can recall my dad dancing down the hallway on a January Monday right after I graduated from college.
