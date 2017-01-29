DELPHOS
— Two defensive-minded teams locked horns Saturday night inside Robert
A. Arnzen Gymnasium as St. John’s hosted Spencerville in a hard-fought
non-league tussle.
DELPHOS
— Jefferson’s girls basketball team was within striking distance the
first half against state-ranked (Division IV) Ottoville Saturday
afternoon at Jefferson High School.
ROCKFORD — It was a cold night in Rockford Friday night, not only outside, but in the gymnasium for the Panthers.
CELINA — Jefferson’s mat team finished in seventh place out of 15 teams at Saturday’s Celina Lions Invitational.
FORT JENNINGS — Caroline K.
Jackson, 75, of Fort Jennings, went home to be with the Lord after a
sudden illness on Thursday at 2:26a.m., at Lima Memorial Hospital in
Lima.
