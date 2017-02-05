Login
Sunday, February 05, 2017
  • Allen East wins NWC title

    SPENCERVILLE — Allen East scored a total of 209 points to take the 2017 Northwest Conference Wrestling Championship held at Spencerville High School.
  • Blue Jays’ size too much for Lancers

    MIDDLE POINT — Delphos St. John’s starts two players on its front line standing 6-4 and 6-8.
  • Rockets’ length disturbs LadyCats

    PANDORA — With the length that Pandora-Gilboa’s girls basketball team presents to an opponent, especially using its 2-3 zone defense, perimeter shooting is a premium.
  • Wildcats defend way past Red Devils

    ARLINGTON — Jefferson needed to find a different way of winning Saturday night’s boys basketball road contest at Arlington High School.
    
  Allen East wins NWC title
  Blue Jays' size too much for Lancers
  Rockets' length disturbs LadyCats
  Wildcats defend way past Red Devils
    
  • Love your library in February

    Love your library in February
    DELPHOS — February is a month for library lovers. We have many opportunities at the library to love the programs we have planned for the community.
    Allen East wins NWC title

  • Walter D. Byrne

    Walter D. Byrne

    DELPHOS — Walter D. Byrne, 93, of Delphos, passed away on Saturday at Sarah Jane Living Center in Delphos.
  • Clean slate

    Ever been at a loss for words? Sometimes that’s okay.
  • Kahle/Link

    Kahle/Link
    Joe and Kathy Kahle of Spencerville announce the engagement of their daughter, Lauren, to Aaron Link, son of Mark and Susan Link of Lima.
