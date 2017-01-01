DELPHOS — It’s pretty safe to say that nobody saw this coming.
OTTOVILLE
— Free throws are crucial in any basketball game, and there is no
better example than the contest between Lincolnview and Ottoville at
Ottoville High School Friday evening.
Oct.
1 – Sara Fitch was crowned 2016 Jefferson High School Homecoming Queen.
Fitch was escorted by Homecoming King Jace Stockwell during the
Homecoming football game.
DELPHOS
— The St. John’s Lady Jays held Van Wert without a point for nearly an
entire quarter of basketball at Robert A. Arnzen Gymnasium on Thursday
night and used a 15-0 run during the second and third quarters to take
control in an eventual 46-35 win.
Merry
Christmas to all the Cleveland Browns’ fans who suffered patiently — or
impatiently, whatever the case may be — for their first win of the 2016
campaign.
KALIDA — Erma O. Wehri Morman, 95,
of Kalida went home to be with our Lord at 5:45 a.m. Saturday at her
residence surrounded by her family.
